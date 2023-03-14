Reef Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.93 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Reef has a market cap of $63.14 million and $14.93 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Reef has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00401624 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,138.35 or 0.27147116 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,799,188,971 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.

Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

