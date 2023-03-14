Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America accounts for 0.3% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of RGA traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.28. The company had a trading volume of 181,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,802. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.79 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.