Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Up 27.6% in February

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Reliance Global Group Stock Down 16.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RELI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.55. 40,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,374. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Reliance Global Group has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $93.60.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Reliance Global Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Reliance Global Group by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 156,906 shares during the period.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.