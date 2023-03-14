renBTC One Day Volume Reaches $133,553.14 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, renBTC has traded 15% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $95.83 million and $133,553.14 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can currently be bought for about $26,771.36 or 1.03006672 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00413264 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,262.22 or 0.27939438 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000066 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

