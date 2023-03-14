Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Stock Up 1.7 %

RGEN stock opened at $169.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.25 and a 200-day moving average of $186.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

