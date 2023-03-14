Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.03. 2,581,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average is $132.77. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.