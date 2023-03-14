Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note issued on Sunday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXR. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $222.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,800,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,803,000 after buying an additional 107,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,823,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,005,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 93.60%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

