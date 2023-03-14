Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2023 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,500 ($79.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/7/2023 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,870 ($71.54) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/3/2023 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,575 ($92.32) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/2/2023 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,200 ($75.56) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/2/2023 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,500 ($79.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/1/2023 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,600 ($92.63) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/1/2023 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,620 ($68.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/1/2023 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($95.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/1/2023 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,500 ($91.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/1/2023 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,400 ($78.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/21/2023 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,500 ($79.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/20/2023 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,620 ($68.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/19/2023 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,400 ($90.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/19/2023 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,400 ($78.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/13/2023 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,500 ($91.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($70.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($97.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.