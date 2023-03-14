Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 176.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

ROIC stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Recommended Stories

