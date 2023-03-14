Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 93,379 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 93,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.0% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 939,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,335. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $68.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

