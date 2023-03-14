Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Takes $738,000 Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Franklin BSP Realty Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 44.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,945. The company has a current ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $16.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.08%.

