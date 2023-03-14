Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 14.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 48.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 625,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,210,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Garmin by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 44,286 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,970. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $121.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

