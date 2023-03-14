Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

NYSE:GFL opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

