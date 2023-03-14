Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 63 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.62.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $19,543,023.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,153 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $327.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.72 and its 200 day moving average is $332.10. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $453.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

