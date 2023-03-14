Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 223,377 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.20% of Hanesbrands worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 463.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

