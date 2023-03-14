Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.51 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

