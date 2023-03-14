Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,607,000 after purchasing an additional 729,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after purchasing an additional 302,298 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,610 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after purchasing an additional 861,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 1.2 %

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.17. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 14.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 23,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $386,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,537.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

