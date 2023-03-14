Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 116.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 62.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NYSE NJR opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

