Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

