Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Maximus worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Maximus by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 78,012 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Maximus by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 147,930 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $85.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

