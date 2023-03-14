Reviewing Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Black Stone Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $12.08 million 9.48 $11.33 million $1.91 5.21 Black Stone Minerals $663.60 million 4.60 $476.48 million $2.10 6.93

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust. MV Oil Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

4.7% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MV Oil Trust and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.58%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 93.16% N/A 293.54% Black Stone Minerals 71.80% 56.28% 35.40%

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. MV Oil Trust pays out 85.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Stone Minerals pays out 90.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. MV Oil Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats MV Oil Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

