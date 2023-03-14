Reviewing Gartner (NYSE:IT) and Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC)

Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC – Get Rating) and Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Veritec has a beta of -21.4, meaning that its share price is 2,240% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gartner has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Gartner shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Veritec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Gartner shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A Gartner 0 4 3 0 2.43

Gartner has a consensus price target of $359.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.59%. Given Gartner’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gartner is more favorable than Veritec.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritec and Gartner’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritec $350,000.00 2.29 -$510,000.00 ($0.03) -0.67 Gartner $5.48 billion 4.52 $807.80 million $9.99 31.36

Gartner has higher revenue and earnings than Veritec. Veritec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gartner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veritec and Gartner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritec -201.65% N/A -460.19% Gartner 14.75% 2,645.96% 13.34%

Summary

Gartner beats Veritec on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritec

Veritec, Inc. engages in the development, sales, and licensing of products. It also provides services related to mobile banking solutions. The firm also operates in back-end cardholder transaction processing services for visa-branded card programs on behalf of its sponsoring bank. The company was founded on September 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. The Conferences segment offers business professionals the opportunity to learn, share, and network through conferences and peer-driven sessions. The company was founded by Gideon I. Gartner and Dave L. R. Stein in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

