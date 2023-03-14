Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 1,205.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600,778 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 9.75% of Revolve Group worth $155,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of RVLV stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.43. 243,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,075. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.41 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.24.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

