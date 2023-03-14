RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW) Short Interest Update

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in RF Acquisition by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,016,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in RF Acquisition by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 950,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 450,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

RF Acquisition Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of RF Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,140. RF Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

