Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €265.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €265.00 ($284.95) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RHM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Rheinmetall Trading Down 2.8 %

Rheinmetall stock traded down €7.00 ($7.53) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €246.30 ($264.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €230.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €191.10. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a 12 month high of €262.20 ($281.94).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

