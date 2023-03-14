Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Short Interest Down 11.4% in February

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rightscorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS RIHT opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Rightscorp has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.
Rightscorp Company Profile
