Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Short Interest Down 11.4% in February

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RIHT opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Rightscorp has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

Rightscorp, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics and litigation services to support artists and owners of copyrighted intellectual property. Its technology system monitors the global peer-to-peer file sharing networks to seek out and find illegally downloaded digital media. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

