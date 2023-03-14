Ripio Credit Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,941.85 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $16,941.85 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00034205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00022225 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00217070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,260.61 or 0.99958057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.002117 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,518.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

