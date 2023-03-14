Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,210.64

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $17,210.64 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00027753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00034972 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021218 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003814 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00215336 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,557.72 or 0.99880096 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00220516 USD and is up 4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $17,085.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.