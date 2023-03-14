RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CNPOF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. 61,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. RIV Capital has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

