Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Update

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 185,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
RMTI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. 214,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
RMTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
