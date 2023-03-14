Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Update

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 185,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RMTI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. 214,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

RMTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

