Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Short Interest Up 25.3% in February

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Roku Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.54. 13,121,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,513,500. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roku will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.12.

In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 in the last 90 days. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

