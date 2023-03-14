Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.94.

Shares of ROST opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.37.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

