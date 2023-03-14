Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$19.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HOM.U opened at C$13.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.29. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.65 and a 1-year high of C$22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$486.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.33.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

