Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$19.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of HOM.U opened at C$13.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.29. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.65 and a 1-year high of C$22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$486.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.33.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
See Also
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.