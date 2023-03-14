Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 262.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ROYUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from 575.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $491.67.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ROYUF remained flat at $66.60 on Tuesday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $66.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.