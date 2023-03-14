RS Group (LON:RS1) Upgraded to Hold by Shore Capital

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on RS1. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RS Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.58) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.31) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,091.67 ($13.30).

Shares of RS1 stock opened at GBX 905.50 ($11.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,617.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 961.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 968.40. RS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($9.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.25).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

