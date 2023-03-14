RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
RTL Group Trading Down 4.2 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.
RTL Group Company Profile
RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German TV broadcasting activities. The Groupe M6 segment composes multimedia group which composes television, radio, and digital.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RTL Group (RGLXY)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.