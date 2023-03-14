Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the February 13th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Rubius Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 77.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Stock Performance

Rubius Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Monday. 644,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,316. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Foxboro, MA.

