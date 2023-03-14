Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,885,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434,472 shares during the period. Ryan Specialty makes up 1.6% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.59% of Ryan Specialty worth $482,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 546.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 118,701 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $939,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $3,374,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,707,000 after acquiring an additional 179,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYAN stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. 100,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,427. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,833,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

RYAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

