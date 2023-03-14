Safe Trading Down 6.6% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $12.13 or 0.00046883 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $252.80 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00181836 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00079175 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00048729 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000735 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003863 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.33800297 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

