Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Saga Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday.

Saga Communications Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGA traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746. Saga Communications has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $29.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $137.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Saga Communications Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Featured Articles

