Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Saga Communications Price Performance

Shares of SGA stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.13.

About Saga Communications

(Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

