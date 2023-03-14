Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.14.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $43.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.15. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 91,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

