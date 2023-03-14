Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.28. Sapiens International has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sapiens International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

