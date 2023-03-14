Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Up 63.0% in February

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the February 13th total of 157,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STSA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jonestrading lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ:STSA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.90. 137,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,560. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.13. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

