Savaria (SIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Savaria Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SIS stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.75. 52,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,302. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.73. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.02 and a 12 month high of C$18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Savaria

A number of research firms have commented on SIS. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savaria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.42.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

