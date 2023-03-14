Savaria (SIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.
Savaria Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SIS stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.75. 52,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,302. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.73. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.02 and a 12 month high of C$18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70.
Savaria Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Savaria
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.
Read More
