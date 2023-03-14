Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($170.97) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($154.84) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Shares of EPA SU opened at €148.68 ($159.87) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €149.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €136.11. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($82.09).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.