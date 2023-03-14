Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,367,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,142 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 13.2% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned 0.30% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $61,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 625,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,456. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

