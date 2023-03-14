Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.