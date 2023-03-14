Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Lifted by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 436,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $41.51. 285,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,987. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

