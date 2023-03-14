SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 298,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 336,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SciPlay to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on SciPlay to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

SciPlay stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that SciPlay will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 1,671.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth $187,000. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

